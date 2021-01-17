Moeen Ali tests negative, joins team bio-bubble-By Bipin Dani

Source:Dailymirror

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team’s bio-bubble.

Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the Chairman of the medical panel of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), told the Daily Mirror: “Moeen Ali is now COVID-19 negative and has joined the team bio-bubble in the hotel”.

The 33-year-old batting all-rounder tested positive twice on arriving in Sri Lanka and had to be shifted to an intermediate care centre.

“His isolation period is now over”.

Prof. de Silva, however, was not sure whether he would play the second Test match beginning at the same venue (Galle) from January 22.

“It will be up to the England team management whether they would want him to play. From our side Moeen Ali has no infectious risk”.

Professor, however, believes that it is always “better” for the player to play after two weeks.

England’s team management is unlikely to take any decision before the end of the ongoing Test match.

He already spent more than two weeks in quarantine and without net-practice.