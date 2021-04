Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 turns ugly-by Manoj Rathnayake

Source:

Dailymirror

A public spectacle was created at the Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 pageant last evening when the winner Pushpika De Silva was stripped off her crown by reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie who claimed Pushpika was a divorcee hence she was ineligible for the crown. Pushpika however has denied the claim and organizers will return the crown back to her tomorrow