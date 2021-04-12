Mrs World 2020 Caroline Jurie ready to hand over crown

Source:Dailynews

Reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie today defended her recent actions at the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant and relinquished her crown.

In a video statement issued today, Jurie expressed disappointment over the recent events.

“I only wanted a fair stage and an equal opportunity for all contestants,” she said.

She insisted that she acted fairly and did not favour any contestants at the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant held last Sunday at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre.

She said that rules and regulations should apply for everyone equally.

Jurie said that she had raised concerns before as well but other stakeholders were not responsive. At the end of the video, Jurie removed the crown saying she is now ready to hand over the crown.