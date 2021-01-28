Ms Azmeena HUSSAIN, VIC – MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA IN THE GENERAL DIVISION – For service to the community of Victoria, and to the law. Community and Multicultural Affairs

Chairperson & Director, Islamic Museum of Australia, since 2016.

Deputy Chair, InTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence, 2012-2020.

Former Director and Trustee, Victorian Women’s Trust.

Advisor, Youth Activating Youth, since 2018.

Former Vice President, Office for Women at the Islamic Council of Victoria.

Former Executive Advisor, Australian Multicultural Foundation, 2005-2010.

Former Director, Spectrum Migrant Resource Centre, 2013. Law

Principal, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, since 2010.

Former Human Rights Advisor, Victoria Police, Chief Commissioner’s Strategic Advisory.

Former Taskforce Advisor to the Victorian Minister for Crime Prevention. Sport

Non-Executive Director, Football Victoria, since 2019.

Former AFL Multicultural Ambassador & Multicultural Advisor.

Former Advisor, The Huddle, North Melbourne Football Club

I am a Sri Lankan-Victorian Muslim who was born in the South East suburbs of Melbourne. From the age of about three, I wanted to be a Lawyer

and it is the only career I have ever considered. Access to justice for all is my passion in life and everything I do is driven by this. I love our Victorian-Muslim

community because we are committed to making a difference in the world we live in. I love Victoria because the generosity of ordinary Victorian’s and the

passion to advance social justice is incredible and inspiring. No individual should walk this earth without a platform to be heard and an ability to contribute to

society; this is a basic human right that unfortunately, not all of us have in this current day and age. Fighting for this is probably the easiest reason to get out

of bed and come to work each day. I have hope because of the incredible individuals I work with, whether in my career or in my community. When we speak

to one another, we see that we all want the same things – happiness, security and a sense of belonging. This sense of togetherness drives me to want to

bring the best out in others and myself.