Multi-Faith Memorial Service and Peace Vigil in Canberra

A well-attended multi-faith memorial service and peace vigil was held at St Christopher’s Cathedral in Forrest, Canberra on 23 April 2019 at 7.00 pm to honour and pray for the victims, the injured and their families from the Easter Sunday explosions in Sri Lanka.



The attendees were welcomed by Fr. Daniel Benedetti and a message from the Archbishop Christopher Prowse was read in Sinhala , Tamil and English.

Members of the clergy representing the Buddhist, Hindu, Catholic, Christian and Islam faiths the main religions of Sri Lanka delivered the prayers and blessings.



The High Commissioner Skandakumar in a brief and solemn address thanked the Sri Lankan community for the manner in which they had all come together to express their grief and condolences and join in prayer to pay respect to those who had died in the explosions.

He acknowledged with gratitude the presence of His Excellency the Governor-General and the wider Australian Community.



The Governor- General of the Commonwealth of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove, Ambassadors, Senators and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade , and a cross section of Australians made up the gathering that exceeded 500 in numbers. Earlier in the afternoon, The Governor-General signed the condolences book opened at the Sri Lanka High Commission as the first visitor.



In a peace vigil, Sri Lankans and Australians, lit candles at the end of the service.



The event was jointly organised by the Sri Lankan Community and the Sri Lanka High Commission.