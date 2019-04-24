John Sidoti message – Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Attack

Tuesday, 23 April 2019

Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Attack

I wish to offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones in the devastating Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Batticaloa, Colombo and Negombo in Sri Lanka.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Sri Lanka and all affected communities in NSW.

An attack on people praying peacefully in their place of worship is an attack on all of society. More than ever, we need to stand united across cultures and religions to reject hatred, fear and division.

On behalf of the NSW Government, I offer our deepest sympathies to the Sri Lankan community and Christian communities of NSW.

The Hon John Sidoti MP