23 April, 2019

Sunday 28 April – Service remembering the victims of the Easter Day terror attacks

The Very Revd Dr Andreas Loewe, Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, together with Sri Lankan Consul General Mr W.G.S Prasanna, wish to extend an invitation to members of the Sri Lankan community and their supporters to attend a commemorative service with prayers for peace, to remember those who perished in the recent terror attacks in Sri Lanka, at 6pm on Sunday 28 April, at St Paul’s Cathedral, Melbourne.

We will also be praying for those who mourn loved ones, for the injured and distressed, and for all those committed to

the work of peace.

Although this will be a Christian service, those of any faith, or of no particular faith, are very welcome to

attend

Please feel free to publicise this event amongst the communities you lead. I hope you will be able to join

us

The Very Revd Dr Andreas Loewe

Dean of Melbourne