Jamie Durie: ‘I owe my entire US career to Oprah – BY Adrienne Tam

Source: Stellar Magazine

After 12 years of shuttling between Australia and the US, the TV presenter and designer is finally back home for good.

You worked with Oprah Winfrey for four years on her talk show. When you were in her presence, did you just feel, well, more enlightened?

She’s definitely one of the most inspirational people that I have ever worked with. She is genuine, down-to-earth, intelligent and extremely generous — my entire US career wouldn’t have happened without her.

I also worked extremely hard, of course. She understood my work ethic. It was a great period of my life. But I will say, it’s really nice to be home.

Durie with Oprah Winfrey. (Photography: Supplied)

Yes, after 12 years of shuttling between Australia and the US, you’re now back as a judge on Seven Network’s House Rules, the new guy alongside Wendy Moore and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. What’s your style — harsh or nice?

I sit somewhere right in-between Laurence and Wendy. I have been told I’m a little too nice. I’m working on that [laughs].

What is your biggest design no-no?

You need to know when to take your foot off the gas and bring in professionals for areas you’re not qualified in. As DIY designers, we tend to bite off more than we can chew and end up spending more money than if we had hired a professional from the beginning.

You are now 48, and your daughter Taylor is in her 20s. Has she shown a knack for your vocation?

For the past two years, she’s been a commercial floral designer. It goes without saying she’s extremely talented. We’d spent some time in the garden, but I had no idea she’d actually pick it up as a career.

With daughter Taylor. (Photography: Supplied)