Jamie Durie: ‘I owe my entire US career to Oprah – BY Adrienne Tam

After 12 years of shuttling between Australia and the US, the TV presenter and designer is finally back home for good.
You worked with Oprah Winfrey for four years on her talk show. When you were in her presence, did you just feel, well, more enlightened?
She’s definitely one of the most inspirational people that I have ever worked with. She is genuine, down-to-earth, intelligent and extremely generous — my entire US career wouldn’t have happened without her.
I also worked extremely hard, of course. She understood my work ethic. It was a great period of my life. But I will say, it’s really nice to be home.
Durie with Oprah Winfrey. (Photography: Supplied)
Yes, after 12 years of shuttling between Australia and the US, you’re now back as a judge on Seven Network’s House Rules, the new guy alongside Wendy Moore and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. What’s your style — harsh or nice?
I sit somewhere right in-between Laurence and Wendy. I have been told I’m a little too nice. I’m working on that [laughs].
What is your biggest design no-no?
You need to know when to take your foot off the gas and bring in professionals for areas you’re not qualified in. As DIY designers, we tend to bite off more than we can chew and end up spending more money than if we had hired a professional from the beginning.
You are now 48, and your daughter Taylor is in her 20s. Has she shown a knack for your vocation?
You hosted The Block in 2003 and 2004. All these years later it’s still a hit, while House Rules is going into its seventh year. Why do people love renovation and design shows?
I have been in television for 22 years in Australia; I’ve not been off air for one year. All of those shows have been design TV shows.
What never ceases to amaze me is that Australians never get sick of fresh ideas when it comes to feathering our own nests. That is why lifestyle shows are a part of our daily diet now.
You passed hosting duties for The Block to your good friend Scott Cam, who you know from your Backyard Blitz days. Do you still keep in touch?
Yeah, we do. We have reunions every so often. We have a great ol’ laugh every time we share a beer together. We have a lot of history and he’s a great man. We forged a lot of very special friendships in those days.
You’ve always embraced your one-time career as a stripper with the group Manpower in the ’90s. If the guys got back together for a reunion tour, would you throw your hat — or any other piece of clothing — into the ring?
No [laughs]. But I will say I had the time of my life; it was an experience I’ll never forget. I’ll always have those great memories, travelling the world and performing.
Now I’m doing a different kind of performance talking about what I’m really passionate about: design.
Durie (third from left) was in the group Manpower back in the ‘90s. (Photography: Supplied)
