Multicultural Wellbeing Forum

This is a collaboration of Anglicare and Positive Vibes Foundation.

Forum will explore mental wellbeing in the context of COVID and provide information and coping mechanisms.

Positive Vibes Foundation (PVF) is a charity that works towards removing the stigma of mental illness by changing attitudes in Communities, through Connections with like-minded organisations and Conversations with individuals and groups. The Hills Women’s Shed is an initiative of PVF at Building 32 Balcombe Heights. It provides a safe, welcoming space for women to enhance their personal wellbeing, connect, share stories and learn new skills, whilst having fun.