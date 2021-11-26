Murderous bowling of Jeff Thompson against Sri Lanka in the First World Cup series match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Oval in June 1975

” 6.48 minutes into the video you see me getting hit. I took 6 blows from him on my body. Still he didn’t get me out. Retired hurt at 53. Next to me is Duleep getting hit on the head” – “Sunil Wettimuny”

How Sri Lanka showed grit and displayed a ‘never say die’ attitude against the murderous bowling of Jeff Thompson and Dennis Lillie in the First ICC World Cup series match between Australia and Sri Lanka played at the Oval in June 1975.

The defiant and gallant batting of Sunil Wettimuny who scored a heroic 53 (retired hurt), Duleep Mendis, Ranjit Fernando, Bandula Warnapura, Anura Tennekoon, and Michael Tissera earned for them and Sri Lanka a place at the High Table of World Cup series memories.

Sri Lanka went down in this match glorious in defeat.

Source:cricketsoccer.com

They were still referred to as Ceylon. Even though three years ago they had become a republic within the Commonwealth and had changed their name to Sri Lanka. Along with East Africa, they were the other team from the out-of-Test-playing world to dare to compete in the tournament.

In their respective first matches in the World Cup, the motley group of Africans had been hammered by 182 runs by New Zealand and the Lankans had been blown away for 86 by the mighty West Indies. The 9-wicket defeat had seemed to be par for the course for this new nation on the cricketing block. (Indeed, given the illustrious history of cricket in the island, Sri Lanka were actually not that new. Only, they had not made it to the top grade yet.)

Four days later, East Africa took on India at Headingley and were crushed by 10 wickets. On the same day, down south at The Oval, the Sri Lankans found themselves up against incredibly stronger opposition. Player for player, the Australians were the strongest side in the World Cup. The Chappell brothers, Doug Walters, Rick McCosker, Ross Edwards and the rest with the bat. Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, Gary Gilmour, Max Walker, Ashley Mallett with the ball.

The Sri Lankans were expected to be battered, bruised and humiliated.

Battered and bruised they were. Humiliated? No. They drew the line at that.

Anura Tennekoon decided to send the opposition in. Was it because of some astute strategy? Or was his decision influenced by the proposition of facing Lillee and Thomson on a fresh morning wicket?

In any case, the humiliation seemed all but official when openers McCosker and Alan Turner put on 182, the latter getting 101 in quick time. After the wily leggie Somchandra de Silva got rid of both, and Ian Chappell had fallen early, Greg Chappell and Doug Walters cracked half-centuries. The 328-run total was mammoth for the era, even in a 60-over match.

And then Lillee and Thomson charged in. The Sri Lankans had never seen pace like that.

But they fought gallantly. Sunil Wettimuny took blows but stood firm. Twice Thomson hit him painfully on the inner thigh. One ball struck the hip bone. Another thudded into the rib cage. But Wettimuny did not give up. He battled on.