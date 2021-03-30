My concerns on recent women abuse in the Parliament

Dear David and Julian,

Please forward my concerns below to the Women in Federal & NSW Parliaments

Dear Women in Parliament,

The recent issue of Brittnay Higgins has caused quite a stir in the community and brought out the hidden sexual abuse in Parliaments and also in other professions. It is surprising and sad to see that even the women in power, despite being aware and some themselves being subjected to harassment, have felt they had to stay quiet and keep the issues at bay. I am at a loss why feisty women like yourselves, in and out of the parliament, have refrained from raising these issues, consequentially letting such abusive culture to continue.

I wonder, what is really stopping the strong women in parliament to come out openly and

express their solidarity with the women outside who are calling to stop to such immoral conduct. It would be good to see our parliamentarians speak aloud what they intend to do to stop the ongoing damage to the moral fibre.

I am shocked to notice the muffled nature of the response, as hardly much anger on the issue is noticed in the parliament, compared to the community outrage. I have been receiving regular newsletters from Women’s Council and several other parliamentarians and have looked for actions and solidarity, but have not found any substantive unified approach.

I was born and brought up in India in 1950s to early 70s in a conservative societal environment and witnessed issues relating to oppression of women in general, while my parents engaged in community welfare. It is very hard for me to get over that even in Australia in 2021, this abuse is overlooked so easily or hidden behind the scenes, without wide spread remonstrations or defining actions.

As President of India Club, I have held several information sessions on family violence and women’s empowerment over the last 10 years and have attended many sessions held by others as well. I always wondered why these forums full of vigour, enthusiasm and strong will to curtail this evil, are not impacting as strongly as it should. So much community effort but not much active pursuance in Parliaments. Now I realise this culture is so ingrained in the society that it seems to be accepted like “that is how it is” and regarded as “too difficult and problematic” to be resolved. Simply sacking the offenders from their job is hardly an appropriate punishment.

The current eventuating situation should not be wasted. My husband Dr Aksheya Kumar Chairman of India Club and myself believe the time is ripe for you to become much more assertive, ensure establishing strong measures to combat the evil, for effective elimination of the disgusting conduct. Your actions will speak loudly and the right policies will impact widely for a lasting moral benefit to the Australian society.

Your responses will help me to address community concerns in my network. Thanking you for taking time to read this letter.

Shubha Kumar

President, India Club Inc.