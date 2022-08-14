Nalandian Raveen leads SL under-19 team to England- by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Raveen de Silva ( Captain ) and Shevon Daniel (V. captain )

Source:Dailynews

All rounder Raveen de Silva of Nalanda College Colombo will lead the Sri Lanka under 19 team for the England tour which will commence on August 14 . The one month duration tour consists of two Youth Test Matches and three Youth ODIs and they will play one and only three day practice game before the four day test match which will commence on August 16.

The Sri Lanka team will land in England after making good preparations under the head coach Jehan Mubarak and his supporting staff .The junior selection committee headed by its chairman former National off spinner Ranjith Madurusinghe and his team has selected the best team for this UK tour .

The prolific stroke maker and useful leg spinner Raveen de Silva is leading the National side for the first time taking over from all rounder Dunith Wellalage who is not named for this team along with senior players Matheesha Pathirana,Yasiru Rodrigo who had previous England tour experience.

St Joseph’s college skipper Shevon Daniel is named as the vice captain while Trinity College cricketers Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somaratne, Antonian Trevin Mathews the off spinner are included in the 18 member squad .The Royal College all rounder Sadeesha Rajapaksa is also a senior player of the side while St Peters Bambalapitiya skipper Wanuja Sahan Kumara the leg spinner and his teammate Lahiru Dawatage the wicket keeper are also included .All rounder Vinuja Ranpul of Nalanda is also in the squad.Anjala Bandara the wicket keeper batter from Mahanama and his team mate Dunindu Ranatunga the right arm medium paceman are in the team. The 17 year old promising paceman hails from Ratnapura really performed well during the training while left arm medium paceman Dulaj Samuditha from Rajapaksa Central Weeraketiya is also included.

Meanwhile St John’s Panadura right arm medium paceman Sahan Mihira who has ability to bowl over 135kmph speed got a chance to make the tour. Caniston Gunaratnam of S.Thomas Mt Lavinia the right arm medium paceman is also included.

The middle order batter Asitha Wanninayake of St Anthony’s Kandy and Abhishek Liyanarachchi of D.S Senanayake Vidyalaya Colombo will strengthen the middle order.

The spin department comprises Malsha Tharupathi the 17 year old Richmond leg spinner, Hasitha Amarasinghe of St Servatius Matara who also can contribute with the bat. Wanuja Sahan, Raveen de Silva and Treven Mathew. The new pacemen like Sahan Mihira, Duvindu Ranathunga have good chance to get experience in English conditions.

“This tour will provide our youngsters an opportunity to experience English conditions, and prepare themselves for bigger international challenges,’ said Jehan Mubarak the head Coach of the U19s.

The tour will also be the final U19 tour for most of the youngsters, as they will very soon graduate to the Emerging Category. Former National paceman Chamika Gamage is named Asisstant coach and bowling coach while Gayan Wijekoon the former Gurukula all rounder is the fielding coach.

The former National player and veteran coach Jayantha Seneviratne will be the Manager.

Meanwhile SLC already plan to send under 19 team for the Asia Cup and this UK tour will give good exposure for the youngsters .

Sri Lanka under 19 team for the England tour: (subjected to approval from the Sports Minister)

Raveen de Silva (Capt) (Nalanda), Shevon Daniel (V.Capt)(St Joseph’s),Sadeesha Rajapaksa (Royal), Vinuja Ranpul (Nalanda) , Wanuja Sahan Kumara (St Peters), Lahiru Dawatage (St Peters), Anjala Bandara (WK) (Mahanama),Trevin Mathews (St. Anthoney’s), Malsha Tharupathi (Richmond), Pawan Pathiraja (Trinity), Ranuda Somaratne (Trinity), Abhishek Liyanarachchi (D.S Senanayake ,Colombo), Asitha Wanninayake(St Anthony’s Kandy) Caniston Gunaratnam (S.Thomas Mt Lavinia),Dulaj Samuditha (Rajapaksa Central Weeraketiya), Duvindu Ranathunga (Mahanama), Hasitha Amarasinghe (St Servatius Matara),Sahan Mihira (St John’s Panadura), Jehan Mubarak (Head coach), Chamila Gamage Asisstant coach and bowling coach), Gayan Wijekoon (fielding coach), Buddhika Herath (Trainer), Priyantha Wickramasinghe (Physiotherapist), Jayantha Seneviratne (Manager)