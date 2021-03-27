Nelligala Monk intervenes to protect Kuragala heritage-by Tharaka Wickremasekera

The chaitya at the Kuragala hilltop. Pictures by Chethaka Wickremaarachchi

The history of Sri Lanka very often depends on Buddhism. The culture of this country created together with Buddhism can be identified not only as the culture of Sinhala Buddhists but that of all Sri Lankans. However, extremist groups who are not aware of this often destroy archaeological monuments which depict Buddhist history and attempt to acquire those lands.

Some of them include Dewanagala, the Muhudu Maha Vihara and Vijithapura which gave rise to much controversy in the immediate past. Another ancient sacred area which was targeted by strong influences of extremists is the archaeological lands of Kuragala located towards the end of the Ratnapura District.

Various Buddhist organizations and associations as well as Bhikkhus raised their voices on behalf of Kuragala. But the activities of these extremists did not halt.

“I have made arrangements to construct a 100-feet tall Seya to protect the Kuragala Hela Urumaya.” – Venerable Wathurakumbure Dhammarathana Thera

What is Kuragala? Why is Kuragala so important? Recently we went to Kuragala in search of answers to these questions.

Kuragala is a place of worship which existed as a Buddhist religious venue even before the earlier period of the Anuradhapura era.

During the days of the Kings, this was known as, ‘Thanduleika pabbatha’ and ‘daththa shaila pabbatha’ Later it was named ‘kuharagala’ but at present it is identified as Kuragala.

Kuragala is located past the 23-kilometre post on the Balangoda – Kaltota road about three kilometres on the road which falls to the right where the Thanjanthenna village begins.

It has been discovered that the history of Kuragala runs beyond the Anuradhapura era. It has been revealed that the rock caves at Kuragala relate to the ‘pre-human’ or ‘Balangoda-man’ era. It has been revealed through archaeological research that pre-humans lived here. In addition to the rock caves, evidence has been discovered that these men had built settlements in open areas.

Subsequent to the pre-historic era, information on Kuragala is mentioned from the beginning of the Anuradhapura era itself. This history has been depicted in stone inscriptions with pre-Brahma characters and rock caves where drip ledges have been built. Three very ancient stone inscriptions can be seen here. These make it clear that Bhikkus engaged in meditation had lived in these caves at that time.

All the cave inscriptions at Kuragala are brief ones. They state that ‘Agatha anagatha chathu disha shagasa dine’ which means, ‘This was offered to whoever the Sangha who come or do not come from the four directions from the past or the future’. There are several more ancient rock caves in the vicinity of the Kuragla mountain range. There is nothing similar mentioned in the inscriptions found in them. The possible reason is that these places could belong to the primary era of setting up ‘len aarama’ or cave temples.

An archaeological officer, H.M. Jayantha Wijeratne who carried out a lengthy study on the Kuragala archaeological premises, compiled a tome named ‘The Ratnapura Mark of Human Evolution’. Here there is a detailed description of Kuragala. It sets out step by step the origin of Kuragala as well as the later invasions which took place there.

Subsequent to the Anuradhapura period, due to enemy invasions, Kuragala which was covered up by the sands of time did not even have an access path. However, during the time that it was difficult to find a road access to this place, Ven. Vikiliye Narada Anunayake Thera who lived in the village of Vikiliye, close to Thanjanthenna went to Kuragala in 1925.

He had approached Kuragala on the cart road from Balangoda to Bowatte. The Monk has mentioned that even that was a remote road where bears roamed. He had mentioned further that from Bowatte through Denipitiya, a small footpath had to be followed to reach Thanjanthenna and from there to Kuragala.

When he visited Kuragala for the very first time, he noted that there was a Dagoba with three terraces at the base which was nine-feet in height on the hilltop. Similarly, close to a small stream which flowed nearby the foundation of an ancient building about 35-feet in length was visible. The Monk has said further that inside the cave temple there was an ancient Buddha statue. Also, even then extremist organizations had commenced the destruction of the historic Kuragala Buddhist heritage. Therefore, in order to protect ancient Buddhist premises of value he had visited Kuragala in 1938 once again. The Monk said that not only the Dagoba that he saw the first time, but the foundation of the ancient building and the Buddha statue in the rock cave were also no longer to be seen. In his notes, the Monk had mentioned that here a mosque had been built where the temple had been.

In recent times, Ven. Rajakeeya Panditha Wataddara Gnanissara Nayake Thera had inquired into this and started a dialogue regarding this Buddhist heritage. Extremists had identified it as their path to heaven and while destroying Buddhist heritage sites, even tombstones had been constructed in the area of worship. Although Court Orders had been issued for the removal of unauthorized structures, certain constructions still remain.

Court orders had been issued especially for the removal of unauthorized structures within archaeological premises but the Mosque is in operation even today by a force that is above and beyond the laws of the judiciary. This Mosque has been built changing the history of the Kuragala archaeological premises. It is known as ‘Dafther Jeylany’. The Mosque administration is carried out by a Trust and they have changed the history of Kuragala and are engaged in an attempt to mislead not only this country but people worldwide. For this purpose they have re-created a false stone inscription. These extremists spread stories which have absolutely no source.

An Arabic saint named Abdul Cader had lived here stating that the path to heaven is located at Kuragala. According to his vision, the path to heaven is to the right of the cave. It is by crawling a distance of 20 to 30 yards in the dark that this place has to be approached through a narrow, flat path.

According to this false story, one can go either to Mecca or to heaven through Kuragala. Abdul Cader had apparently placed his palm on a rock at Kuragala and entered through an opening and it is said that later this opening had closed up and he had not returned. Extremists say that he had gone to heaven. Extremists place their palms on the rock based on the false belief that it will be possible to go to heaven from this holy place.

However, according to folklore, the person who killed his father and then settled down in the Kuragala cave is known as ‘Ali Masthaan’ by residents. It is well known that he sold cannabis and game and wild meat. Arab nationals as well as businessmen of Balangoda who travel through Kuragala bought the cannabis, game and meat. Later Ali Masthaan had carried out another business where he could earn more money. Accordingly, he had placed a charity box and commenced collecting money. He had not stopped there but spread a story that the path to heaven was at the Kuragala cave in order to attract more people so that he could earn more money through the charity box.

His campaign became so popular that in order to see the pathway to heaven, not only locals but even foreign Muslim nationals had arrived in large crowds to Kuragala. The result was that he earned a massive income.

A businessman named ‘Marikkar’ from Balangoda was watching how Ali Masthaan was earning money. He intended to grab this income for himself. Acting accordingly, he stated that the right to this place was not to a person who had arrived from South India but to him, who lived in Balangoda and launched a struggle. Both factions drew people. Later a case had been filed against Ali Masthaan.

In addition, another person had filed a case for the ownership of the rock cave and that a foreigner was charging money from devotees who came to this sacred place of worship. It was heard at the Ratnapura Court.

Although extremists say that there are Arabic characters visible and they have a right to this place, an investigation carried out by the Department of Archaeology has revealed that they are pre-Brahmin characters.

It was in 1961 that archaeological officers had copied the stone inscriptions of Kuragala. Later during the period 1971–1972 it became clear that stone inscriptions in the Arabic language had been made around Kuragala.

At the same time, these extremists have transformed this place into an area where animal sacrifices are made. Villagers say that people of ancient times had said that on certain days hundreds of animals were slaughtered and that the stream that flows nearby appeared red in colour. The slaughtering of animals was carried out until recently and organizations which worked for non-violence against animals raised their voices requesting that these animal sacrifices be halted. They also voiced the fact that unauthorized structures should be removed.

Former President Ranasinghe Premadasa attempted on several occasions to solve this Kuragala problem. He removed the buildings of the Mosque in order to establish them in another area of four acres close to the archaeological reserve which was granted to the Board of Trustees of the Muslim Mosque. That was in 1990. Subsequent to Premadasa’s death, these extremists had kept the lands given to them and let the Mosque remain as it was.

As the Department of Archaeology had gone to Court, a Court Order was issued for the removal of four private shops located within the archaeological reserve.

The tombstones of Muslim nationals and the Mosque in the archaeological premises which had been ordered to be removed exist even today without any harm being done to them.

Later in 2013, then Defence Secretary and current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had instructed that the powers of the Archaeological Ordinance be implemented and all buildings within the archaeological reserve be removed. He had explained on that occasion that there was no obstruction for anyone to engage in their religious activities and what is being removed were not buildings that belonged to the Muslims or Buddhists or any other religion, but buildings that were not required for the site to be maintained as an archaeological reserve.

Even then, this invasion is taking place up to today, and tombstones have been built in places where there are signboards of the archaeological reserve.

As a result, Venerable Wathurakumbure Dhammarathana Thera or Nelligala Hamuduruwo had made arrangements on March 4 to protect this local heritage of Sri Lanka which we will be deprived of in the future. He engaged in a campaign to protect Nelligala and get Kuragala released, as it is his intention to make this a heritage for everyone living in this country.

It is not our Muslim brotherhood in this country that is destroying the Kuragala Heritage. All of that is being done by organizations and groups which highlight racism based on extremism. Large groups of people from distant places such as Kattankudy in the East come here. Many things which are against Islam are being carried out through this mosque. Therefore, it cannot be said that all of them represent a religion.

All of these hindrances have to be suppressed and this sacred area of worship has to be transformed into a Buddhist heritage site for which the Nelligala hamuduruwo is doing his utmost.

He said that he has appointed Venerable Rajakeeya Panditha Shaasthrapthi Ven. Wataddara Gnanissara Nayaka Thera, Ven. Deltota Dhammajothi Thera and Ven. Getaaraluwe Sangharakkhitha Thera as guardians or trustees of Kuragala.

Nelligala Hamuduruwo said that accordingly, development work here will be carried out under the name of ‘Yali pibidena Kuragala.’ On this behalf, a chaitya of 100-feet in length named ‘Asa disa Shakya Sugatha maha seya’ will be constructed and the monk said further that on the Full Moon Poya on March 28, the laying of the foundation stone will be held at 4.00 pm. He also said that about 1,000 devotees, will participate in a Sil campaign on that day.

