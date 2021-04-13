New species of geckos discovered from SL’s central highlands-By Ifham Nizam

Source:SUNDAY ISLAND

A critically endangered new species of geckos (Cnemaspis lokugei) was discovered from Haputale and Idalgashinna areas in Sri Lanka’s central highlands. This was the first to be recorded so far for 2021.

The newly discovered species was named in honor of Ajith Nethkelum Lokuge, a pioneer ecologist, analogue forestry specialist and a senior member of Young Zoologists’ Association (YZA) of Sri Lanka, for his significant contribution towards environmental conservation and research in Sri Lanka.

“With the new find, the number of Cnemaspis species has increased to 38”, says lead scientist Suranjan Karunarathna of the Nature Explorations and Education Team.

Depending on the known area of occupancy, the species is considered critically endangered, he said.

The research team comprised scientists Sameera Suranjan Karunarathna, Anslem de Silva, Dinesh Gabadage, Madhava Botejue, Majintha Madawala and Kanishka Ukuwela.

“Our morphological and molecular analysis and previous studies strongly indicate the presence of a novel species of Cnemaspis. This has added yet another species to the growing list of this particular category”, Karunarathna noted.

He further said the Cnemaspis species adapt to a scansorial and crepuscular mode of life, with most being rupicolous, while a few are arboreal or ground-dwelling.

Sri Lankan representatives of the genus are microhabitat specialists with narrow niches limited to moist, cool, canopy-shaded rock outcrops, granite caves, trees, abandoned buildings, buildings associated with caves, wattle and daub houses and semi-naturalized rock walls, where their cryptic morphology and body colouration camouflage them in the environment.