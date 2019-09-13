NEW UTS INSEARCH SRI LANKA CAMPUS BEING PREPARED

International-quality campus fit-out underway

13 September 2019, COLOMBO, SRI LANKA – With less than two months to go until teaching commences, the final construction and fit out for the University of Technology Sydney’s new, state-of-the-art Colombo campus is underway.

The design of the new pathway institute – to be called UTS Insearch Sri Lanka – draws on the latest thinking in campus design for international education.

It is designed to support both informal and formal learning, with spaces inspired by UTS’s learning. Futures strategy providing students and staff with dynamic physical spaces to collaborate and interact.

“We are combining future-focused curriculum with an integrated use of technology, and champion an approach to learning that places students at the centre of their learning experience – the aim is to produce graduates who are ready for UTS and the future of work,” said Tim Laurence, Dean of Studies for UTS Insearch.

The new campus, located on Thurstan Road, Colombo is designed with UTS’s learning approach in mind, creating flexible spaces and inspiring areas for students to meet and work together on projects and assignments.

On completion there will be nine state-of-the-art classrooms, three high-tech teaching laboratories for engineering and IT, and a welcoming public entry and reception. In addition, there will be informal student breakout spaces to facilitate group work and collaboration.

“Offering well-equipped, modern collaborative learning spaces are an important part of our campus design,” said Mr Laurence.

Of interest is the Learning Hub which support students in their activities outside of class throughout the day. This space is the perfect place for quiet study and group meetings between classes. It also brings together key resources and staff to support the students’ learning, including the library with Study Success Advisers who help students with their study plan and ensure they stay on track with their education.

There will be a whole floor dedicated to students – it includes a comfortable student lounge, study spaces and is flexible enough to be configured to host larger events, student activities or presentations by guest speakers.

“We’ve designed the campus to really appeal to students and encourage them to interact and work together, whether that is during or after class,” said Mr Laurence.

All the administrative facilities and teaching staff areas have been carefully planned to be comfortable and attractive for staff. The teachers will have their own work area to prepare for classes, and a well-equipped staff kitchen.

“We look forward to welcoming our Sri Lankan students to the campus and showing them around the bright, flexible new spaces next month,” said Mr Laurence.

About the University of Technology Sydney (UTS)

The University of Technology Sydney is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked 1st as Australia’s top young university in the 2019 QS Top 50 under 50, and is ranked 140th in the world overall – reflecting its strength in employability, research, teaching and internationalisation.

For further information, contact: enquire@insearch.edu.lk , visit www.insearch.edu.lk