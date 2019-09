INVESTITURE CEREMONY – MEMORIES – Harry de Sayrah

FIRST OLD JOE TO BE HONOURED IN AUSTRALIA WITH THE APPROVAL OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND QUEEN OF AUSTRALIA – THE AWARD ORDER OF AUSTRALIA MEDAL ( OAM )

INVESTITURE WAS HELD AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE NSW – HER EXCELLENCY PROF DAME M BASHIR FIRST WOMAN GOVERNOR OF NSW PERFORMED THE INVESTITURE CEREMONY