







20 Quotes on Achieving Success from Successful People!

We spend most of our lives in a constant forward march towards what we define as success. Along the way, we are often faced with speed bumps, obstacle courses, and downright villains. But just when you think you are down and out, you can always rise back to the top again. Just ask the highest achievers of the world, like Ellen DeGeneres and Warren Buffett. These are some helpful words to keep in mind on the road to success, straight from the successful horse’s mouth.

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

– Walt Disney

“Courage is grace under pressure.”

– Ernest Hemingway

“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life — think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

– Swami Vivekananda

“The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.”

– Bruce Lee

“When you cease to dream you cease to live.”

– Malcolm Forbes

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

– Warren Buffett

“There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires.”

– Nelson Mandela

“If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

– Winston Churchill

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

– Dolly Parton

“Whenever you see a successful person, you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them.”

– Vaibhav Shah

“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

– Wayne Gretzky

“Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.”

– Oprah Winfrey

“It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”

– Charles Darwin

“Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value.”

– Albert Einstein

“The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it.”

– Henry Ford

“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”

– Mark Twain

“If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon. And if you’re not flexible, you’ll pound your head against the wall and you won’t see a different solution to a problem you’re trying to solve.”

– Jeff Bezos

“You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.”

– Michael Jordan

“Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.”

– Oscar Wilde

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”

– Mae West