Night travel restriction in effect from 11 pm tonight

Source:Dailymirror

Following immense confusion on whether the travel restriction will come into effect from today or tomorrow, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has clarified that the night restriction will come into effect from tonight 11 pm till tomorrow 4 am.

The travel restriction after being lifted from 4 am tomorrow will then once again be imposed from 11 pm tomorrow night and will remain continuously till Monday 4 am.

On Monday once the restriction is lifted, the night time curfew between 11 pm to 4 am will come into effect daily till May 31.

Strictly no one will be allowed to leave their homes during the restrictions and after Monday when the continuous islandwide restriction is lifted at 4 am, one person per household will be able to go out according to the last digit of the NIC numbers.

Even numbers will be allowed to go out on even dates, while odd numbers will be allowed to go out on odd dates of the calendar. This will remain in effect till May 31. (JAMILA HUSAIN)