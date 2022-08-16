“NUWARA ELIYA” – by Des Kelly

This post was sent out to me, by a good friend, Joe VanLangenberg

featuring this young man Travis Fein, walking the Streets of Nuwara Eliya and extolling it’s magnificence in his eyes. I agree with him quite wholeheartedly and decided to publicise the picture/story on e’Lanka for everyone interested as well. Nuwara Eliya, or Nu-raliya. as it was sometimes referred to, by us Burgher buggers, was indeed a lovely place, as I remember it, ,quite close to Haputale in the highlands, a tiny Suburb of our tiny Island, yet supposedly the 2nd best area in the WORLD for the recovery of patients who had previously suffered various diseases. The top recovery area was supposed to be somewhere in Switzerland.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.