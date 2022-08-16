BIWWA NEDA WADAKAHA SUDIYA – by Des Kelly

Sent in to me, and in turn, to e’Lanka, is this famous Sinhala ditty, sung by many famous Sinhala vocalists & one Burgher bugger, whose name I conveniently forget, as I am much older now.

The English lyrics are self-composed, telling the story of Emily, the girl driven to drink. Cannot recall the name of the female dancer, but then, folks,

who cares, as we concentrate on her “moves” & the little-fella is a great dancer, isn’t he ?. The very famous tune was composed by the late, great, Walter(Wally) Bastiansz my former baila-tutor in Moratuwa

Please enjoy, & make a COMMENT OR THREE !!!., Thank you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.