OBITUARIES – JANUARY 2021

OBITUARIES

(E & O.E.)

(JANUARY 2021)

GREET – Chris, Husband of Dee Campbell, father of Natalie, Mariko and Stephen, grandfather of Charith, Luke, Chelsea, Gabby, Sam, Emily, Hitoshi and Yukiko. Son of Martin and Ada Greet (dec), in England, on December 28, 2020, aged 88 years (News from Jayam, January 1, 2021)

PEREIRA – Sylvia, wife of the late Frank Morley Pereira, mother and grandmother, in Melbourne, on January 1, 2021. (Contributed)

PERERA – Colvin Merle Lucien, (1944 0 2021) in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

VANDERWALL – Fernando Trevon Marian, husband of Andrianna Vanderwall. Son of Bernard Vanderwall and Chulani Kawdawatta. Son-in-law of Ralston De Silva and late Annie De Silva, grandson of late Margie and Lenny Vanderwall and Kingston and Yvonne Pietersz. Brother of Trevin and Bilasha, brother-in-law of Trevin De Silva and Rasanjali Bandara, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 6.1.2021)

DE ALWIS – Lawrence Patrick Susantha, husband of Dorita, father of Tamara and Marina, Father-in-law of Duncan and Matt, grandfather of Tahlia, Tiana and Sofia, in Melbourne on January 2, 2021, aged 69 years. (Herald Sun, 6.1.2021)

WALLES – Cletus Bryan, husband of Brenda, father of Tammy, Tony and Nick (all USA). Son of the late Bertie and Brenda Walles, brother of Beverley, brother-in-law of late Tryphon Miranda, in the USA, on December 31, 2020. (Sunday Observer, 10.1.2021)

ALMEIDA – Kenneth Justin, husband of Lourdes, brother of Arthur Qunnie, Claude, Melvin, Llewllyn, Gordon, Roma (all dec)

And Maureen Walles, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 11.1.2021)

NEVINS – SELVADURAI, Ronald Wijenathan, (1.12.1934 – 10.1.2021), husband of Francesca Pavalam Nevins – Selvadurai (nee Swamipillai), father of Ernest (Ernie), Marina (Dushy), Oswald (Ossie), Robert (Bobby), Leonard (Lennie) and Maureen (Girlie), father-in-law of Judy and Felicita, grandfather of Megan, Alexandra, Christopher, Matthew and Daniel, in Sacrborough, Ontario, Canada. (Contributed)

KANNANGARA – Hiran, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

VISSER – George Waldemar “George”, husband of Anne, brother-in-law of John and Percy, in Sydney, on January 15, 2021, aged 76 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 19.1.2021)

MANCHANAYAKE – Athula, in Sydney. (Daily News, 21.1.2021)

DE SILVA – Ronald Montague husband of Pamela, father of Gail and Royden, father-in-law of Wayne and Petula, grandfather of Mikaela, Ivannya, Kurt, Cayleb and Aaron. Son of late Douglas and Rhona, brother of Ryle and Valerie, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

RAUX – Michelle A. E., daughter of late Earl & Shinska Raux, sister of Eardly and Judy, sister-in-law of Julia and Samadh, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 23.1.2021)

DIAZ – Thomas (Tony) Bernadine, husband of the late Jeanne (nee Bastiansz), father of Johann and Jeff, in England, on January 19, 2021, aged 4 years. (Contributed)

KARUNARATNE – Anushi and Baby AAVYAA, wife of Miran, mother of Myan. Sister of Sashika and Eshan, in Melbourne, on January 20, 2021. – 18, Fliburn Drive, Cranbourne East, Vic 3977. (Daily News, 27.1.2021)

PEREIRA – Howard, husband of Audrey Vandort, father of Salome, Randy (Kuwait) and Sabrina (Can) father-in-law of Christina (Kuwait), grandfather of Julian, Melissa, Damian and Marlon (Can), Jason and Tiyana (Kuwait), Charlene and Prasad, great grandfather of Leandra. Son of the late Sperling & Bubby Pereira, brother of Dolores, late Tom, Hectorine, Risso, Dave, Mary, Jackie and Corrina, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 31.1.2021)