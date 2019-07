OBITUARY: Claude Denzil Joachim

Claude Denzil Joachim, loving father of Aubrey and Doyne Joachim and father-in-law of Nelum and Angela, much loved grandfather of Ryle and Dale, Nichole, Linda and Suzette and great grand-father of Zara and Hazel passed away peacefully on July 10th. Claude enjoyed 96 years of life in God’s great garden.

Viewing and prayers will take place at White Lady Funeral Home, Pennant Hills, NSW, on Thursday,18th July from 6 PM to 8 PM. Thanksgiving Mass at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Barnier Drive, Quakers Hill, NSW, on Friday, 19th July at 10 AM, followed by burial at Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill NSW at 12 noon.