Obituary: COUTTS, Jean Marie

COUTTS, Jean Marie

Born 10/6/1928 in Badulla, Sri Lanka Died 1/11/2021 in Melbourne Loved daughter of Peter and Selma and beloved sister of Donald Francis (all dec.)

Mercy Associate for thirty years. Rest in Peace Thank you to the Sisters of Nazareth and their caring staff, who cared for Jean for nine years. Camberwell

Date of Funeral: 09/11/2021

COUTTS

Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Jean Marie Coutts will be offered at Nazareth House, Cornell St, Camberwell on TUESDAY (Nov. 9) at 12:30 p.m.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Melbourne General Cemetery.

Date listed: 5/11/2021

Publication: Herald Sun