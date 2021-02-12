Obituary: DE SILVA, Maurice Nihal

21.10.1937 – 28.01.2021

Date of Funeral: 09/02/2021

Dearly beloved husband of Moira. Darling father of Tron and proud, adoring grandad of Zachary and Emily Fisher in Brisbane. Much-loved father of Michele, Suzanne, and Louise, and grandfather of Alex and Ella in Melbourne. Loved son of Bernie and Laura (both dec’d) and son-in-law of Eunice de Zilva. Idolised by his 5 brothers and 7 sisters. A wonderful nephew, cousin, uncle, coach and friend to many. An elite sportsman, champion, and legend.

A celebration of Maurice’s life will be held in St Brigid’s Catholic Church, 78 Musgrave Road, Red Hill, on Tuesday, 9th February, at 11 a.m.

Please email your intent to attend by 7th February to: maurice090221@gmail.com