OBITUARY – MAURICE WALROND BUCHAN THIEDEMAN
Date listed: 20/3/2021
Date of Funeral: 24/03/2021
THIEDEMAN, Maurice Walrond Buchan
Died peacefully on the 3rd March 2021 at home. Loved Husband of Bubbles, Father of Sandra, Sharon and Robert (dec’d). Greatly missed by Grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Jillena, Krystelle and Elijah. Funeral to be held at Eco Memorial Park, 21 Quinns Hill Road West, Stapylton on 24/03/2021 at 12 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers to Save the Children Fund.
Publication: The Courier-Mail
Originally published on: My Tributes