Home  ⁄  Obituaries  ⁄  OBITUARY – MAURICE WALROND BUCHAN THIEDEMAN

OBITUARY – MAURICE WALROND BUCHAN THIEDEMAN

Mar 21, 2021 Posted by In Obituaries Tagged ,

OBITUARY – MAURICE WALROND BUCHAN THIEDEMAN

 

 

Maurice Walrond Buchan Thiedeman

Date listed: 20/3/2021

Date of Funeral: 24/03/2021

THIEDEMAN, Maurice Walrond Buchan

Died peacefully on the 3rd March 2021 at home. Loved Husband of Bubbles, Father of Sandra, Sharon and Robert (dec’d). Greatly missed by Grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Jillena, Krystelle and Elijah. Funeral to be held at Eco Memorial Park, 21 Quinns Hill Road West, Stapylton on 24/03/2021 at 12 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers to Save the Children Fund.

Publication: The Courier-Mail

Originally published on: My Tributes

Comments are closed.

eLanka