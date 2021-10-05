Obituary: Mrs Mihindukulasuriya Beatrice Perera (Nee Fernando) (24 May 1924 – 3 Oct 2021)

As explained by her son Claude Perera….I lost my beloved mother yesterday at the age of 97 years. She had a wonderful life with the love of a devoted husband and 3 mischievous rascals, who were Benedictines and a prim and proper girl who was a Shepherdian. Ammie was blessed with a wonderful early life of being a hosteler at Holy Family Convent, Kurunegala. Then after her marriage to my father, she enjoyed a bohemian life around Sri Lanka being in various outposts of the colonial government service where my father worked. All four siblings were born in such varied outposts, me being the youngest in Kandy. They moved to Colombo in the late 1950’s in search of better education for the children and mingled into humdrum of city life, where she remained till she passed.

This is indeed a celebration of her life which was devoted to family, her beliefs, and her ideals of charity.

I will miss her terribly despite her chastising me every time I visited her in Sri Lanka.

May the good Lord bless and keep her until we meet again!

Claude Perera.