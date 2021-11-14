Obituary: Sherwin Devota funeral

Please find below details for the funeral.

Dear family and friends, the funeral of our dad, Sherwin Devota will be held on Thursday 18 November at 11:00 am.

Through this difficult time, we have had to follow strict Covid 19 guidelines to hold dad’s funeral service.

We appreciate your understanding on this matter.

In due course, everyone will be provided with the information for how to access the live stream for dad’s funeral service, as an FYI, it will be through the Southern Metropolitan Cemetery https://smct.org.au/funeral-livestream process.

There will be a very limited number of people who can attend the funeral service and these people will be notified.

There will be a Wake after the funeral service where you are invited to attend and share this time with dad’s family. Once the details are confirmed, we will share this with you and are requesting an acknowledgment that you wish to attend the Wake. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the number of people who can attend Dad’s Wake will be limited at the venue.

We appreciate the love and support that has been shown to our family, especially mum.

In lieu of flowers, the family is hoping that you may consider making a donation to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. Please follow the link to donate. www.givenow.com.au/crowdraiser/public/inmemoryofsherwindivs

Regards

Patrick