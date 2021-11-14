Mahela Jayawardene, Janette Brittin and Shaun Pollock inducted into ICC Hall of Fame – by Sunil Thenabadu ( Sports editor – eLanka)

Photo Source:elanka via Daily News

Photo source:Kyro Sports

Mahela Jayawardene, Janette Brittin and Shaun Pollock have been announced by the International Cricket Conference as the latest inductees into the famed ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

These three legends are to be inaugurated by fellow ICC Hall of fame Sir Clive Lloyd at the much-awaited final between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday the 14th November before the commencement of the match at the Dubai International Stadium.



The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long and celebrated memoir. To date 106 players have been inducted since it was launched in year 2009, with Brittin, Jayawardena and Pollock as the latest inductees honoured. The new inductees played in 284 Tests, 814 ODIs and 67 T20Is between them. Janet Brittin was a mainstay of the England Women’s Test team for 19 years, helping to concrete the way for women’s cricket between 1979 and 1998. Mahela Jayawardene retired as one of Sri Lanka’s greatest ever players, a key member of the team that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014 and reached four other major ICC finals.

Mahela Jayawardena with Kumar Sangakkara holds the highest partnership for any wicket in the annals of Test cricket history 624 runs against South Africa in Year 2006 which is unlikely to be broken. Whilst South Africa’s Shaun Pollock was one of the finest bowling all-rounders, He was one player the game has ever seen and was the first player to achieve the 3,000 run and 300 wicket doubles in both Test and ODI cricket.

Mahela Jayawardene commented: “I am thrilled to have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. It’s a very special honour to follow in the footsteps of legends Sanga and Murali from Sri Lanka and so many other great cricketers of the past.”

“I am very grateful for the recognition and would like to enjoy and share the moment with all those that have helped me on my journey, including my family, friends, coaches, team-mates and, most importantly, Sri Lanka cricket fans who passionately supported and inspired me during my career,” he added ..