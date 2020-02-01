Obituary (UK): Indra Pedropillai, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister

It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform you that Mrs. Indra Pedropillai – wonderful and loving wife, mother and sister, retired professional accountant, finance director, teacher and active member of her church – passed away peacefully in the early hours of 22nd January 2020, following a stroke on 20th December 2019.

She was the devoted and cherished wife of Ivan Pedropillai and the dearest mother of Ajith and Corinne, loving mother-in-law of Damian and Marina and the proud, kind and caring grandmother of Rhys, Edward and Harry.

She was the second daughter of the late Mr Soosapillai and Mrs Josephine Rayappu (both of Jaffna, Sri Lanka) and a much loved sister of Teresa Joseph (England), the late Anton Rayappu, Rajes Bastiampillai (Canada), Punitha Benedict (England), Bonny Rayappu (Australia), Suba Rayappu (England), Niranjan Rayappu (USA), Jacinta Regis (England) and Nirmala Simon (Canada).

She will be missed dearly by her in-laws, godchildren, nephews, nieces, family friends, work colleagues and the church community to whom she was so devoted.

A life fulfilled through dedication to all those around her and a happiness that she has touched so many in such a wonderful way. A bright candle has gone out amongst us all.

More details on website – https://indrapedropillai.com/work

Gone But Not Forgotten

(Author Unknown)

We sat beside your bedside,

Our hearts were crushed and sore;

We did our best to the end,

‘Til we could do no more.

In tears we watched you sinking,

We watched you fade away;

And though our hearts were breaking,

We knew you could not stay.

You left behind aching hearts,

That loved you most sincere;

We never shall forget you,

And hold you ever near.

Funeral and Viewing

If you are able please join us for the funeral day

Friday 14th February 2020

Timings

Mass: 1.00-2.00pm

Cremation ceremony: 2.40-3.20pm

Commeration Meal: 4.00-6.00pm

Mass

Time and Date: 1.00-2.00pm, 14th February 2020

St Christopher’s Catholic Church

Address: Dallas Road, Cheam

Surrey SM3 8RS

Telephone: 020 8642 0744 / 020 8642 2088

Website: http://stchristopherscheam.com/index.htm

Map: https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/St+Christophers+Catholic+Church/@51.357923,-0.2158564,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4876083ccf8f0bd1:0x81a9153f4348a5c!8m2!3d51.357923!4d-0.2136677

Cremation Ceremony

Time and Date: 2.40-3.20pm, 14th February 2020

North East Surrey Crematorium

Address: Lower Morden Lane, Morden

Surrey SM4 4NU

Telephone: 020 8337 4835

Website: http://www.nes-crematorium.org.uk

Map: https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/North+East+Surrey+Crematorium/@51.3913878,-0.2327255,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x487608f8c01ee0f1:0xf286ccde3e139bdb!8m2!3d51.3913845!4d-0.2305315

Commemoration Meal

Time and Date: 4.00-6.00pm, 14th February 2020

Sacred Heart Wimbledon Parish Upper Hall

Address: Edge Hill, Wimbledon

London SW19 4LU

Telephone: 020 8946 0305

Website: https://www.sacredheartwimbledon.org.uk

Map: https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/Sacred+Heart+Church/@51.4176131,-0.2224966,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x487604dd9f3acf83:0xd872c9fdec30741c!8m2!3d51.4176098!4d-0.2203026

Parking at the Sacred Heart

There are about 30 spaces in the car park next to the halls, including a few marked disabled spaces. Additional parking is available on Edge Hill and Darlaston Road. A controlled parking zone operates from 8.30am – 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday. Between these times parking is only available in the marked pay-and-display bays which are largely located on the stretch of Darlaston Road next to the church and on Edge Hill next to and above the church.

The lower stretches of Darlaston Road and Edge Hill are largely reserved for permit holders. Permit holders’ bays can be used outside the controlled hours, but please make sure you don’t block residents’ driveways and avoid parking on the double yellow lines. Wardens have been known to patrol.

Access for disabled

Disabled individuals can be dropped off at the ‘drop off’ area when visiting the Upper Hall. Drivers are asked to use a normal parking space after the drop off. There is a chair lift inside the Upper Hall to take wheel chairs to the main floor level.

Viewing

Dates and times

Saturday 8th February : 9.30am – 3.00pm

Monday 10th February : 9.00am – 5.00pm

Tuesday 11th February : 9.00am – 5.00pm

Wednesday 12th February : 9.00am – 5.00pm

Viewing Parlour

WA Truelove & Son Limited

Address: 31 High Street, Cheam

Surrey SM3 8RE

Telephone: 020 8642 3300

Website: http://www.watltd.co.uk/branches/cheam/

Map: https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/W+A+Truelove+%26+Son+Sutton/@51.3582628,-0.2170647,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4876083cb8cffe2d:0x539b8e051822b622!8m2!3d51.3582628!4d-0.2149869

​​​​​​​Please send your messages and tributes via the “Messages and Tributes” page on this website. This will help us to collate these more easily for Mum and the family.

Contact

Ajith Pedropillai (son) : +44 7990 594 997

Corrine McCarthy (daughter) : +44 7738 295 144

Suba Rayappu : +44 7802 245 835 (who is kindly helping us to coordinate Mum’s side of the family)