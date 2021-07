Oldest Video Ever Recorded – 1874 ?! – History

These are the oldest videos ever recorded in the world. Some of these videos are the “Roundhay Garden Scene”, “Man walking around a corner”, “a trip through new york city in 1911”, “Laborers in Victorian England, 1901” which were recorded by Thomas Edison, Louise Le Prince, and the Lumiere Brothers among many others who are considered pioneers in the world of motion cameras.