OWSC has lifted the image of Wesley College

80th year celebrations

Old Boys at the meeting hosted by OWSC

The O.W.S. C. came into being in 1941, mainly due to a bond amongst hockey players in that era when it became necessary for these players to continue the sport after leaving College. The idea of the formation of the club was conceived by Old Wesleyites T.M.N. Mahamooth, J.A.A. Perera and A. Nithiyanandan which concept found favour with P.H. Nonis the Vice Principal. The first historic committee was elected with the assistance of the doyen of Hockey, Walter Jayasooriya, at a meeting at Ranabahu Garage, Slave Island. This was the humble beginning of a club that was destined to lift the image of Wesley College. The main members of that first committee were Patron the Principal Rev. David S. T. Izzett. President W. Harris de Kretser, Secretary T. M. N. Mahamooth and Treasurer J. A. A. Perera. The club at present plans to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

But thereafter for a period of 11 years (1961 – 1972) the club was inactive.



After having its revivals there was a wind of change in 1988.

At a Dinner hosted by Shanthi McLellend at the Taj Samudra for L. C. R. Wijesinghe and L. R. Goonetilleke in 1988 the revival of the 0.W.S.C. was discussed. The subject was in the mind of L.C.R. Wijesinghe and LR. Goonetilleke, but the initiative was taken only in 1989 when they decided that for the purpose of doing something meaningful for the school and to find a meeting place for Old Wesleyites, reviving the O.W.S.C. with Old Wesleyites who will be committed to the cause, was the only way. They had to find a President who will be dynamic and respected.

Then March 1992 a Newspaper advertisement was inserted in the Ceylon Daily News inviting past Wesleyites to meet in the Highfield Hall, in an effort to revive the dormant Old Wesleyites Sports Club with the Election of an Executive Committee.

There were 37 old Wesleyites present on this date. Mr Dunstan Fernando the Principal chaired the meeting. Mr. Walter Jayasooriya the founder member of the Old Wesleyites Sport Club out-lined the history and advised that a club house was set up and a constitution had being drafted in 1966.

Prof. Mahroof Ismail was appointed the President and a committee consisting of 5 Vice Patrons, 15 Vice Presidents, Treasurer, Secretary, 4 General Committee members, 7 convenors of sports were appointed.

The OWSC – situated in the familiar surroundings of Campbell Park is considered “home” to all Wesleyites, because it is The Meeting place for all Old Boys of the Double Blue Fraternity.

To many Wesleyites this was “home away from home” where the Club has grown from strength to strength over the years, and the standards have been maintained.

“THE CARRIAGE” has become a landmark in Colombo not only to the Double Blue Fraternity but to many others.

There have been great wesleyites who shouldered the weight and responsibility of the OWSC.

The club moves forward with the support of its old boys patronizing and caring for the home away from home.

Presidents

Prof. Maharoof Ismail 1990 – 1994

Mr. Denzil Perera 1994 – 1996

Mr. L.R Goonathilleke 1996 – 1998

Captain Navin De Silva 1998 – 2000

Mr. Tyronne Maye 2000 – 2002

Mr. P Wijemanne 2002 – 2006

Mr. Rohan L Perera 2006 – 2008

Mr. Ivor Maharoof 2008 – 2009

Mr. Jeremy Brohier 2009 – 2011

Mr. Rechie Sappideen 2011 – 2013

Mr. S. Renganathan 2013 – 2014

Mr. Fowzil Nawaz 2014 – 2017

Mr. Farman J Cassim 2017 – 2019