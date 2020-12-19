Peter Kuruvita’s beetroot curry-by Peter Kuruvita.

Source:Gourmettraveller

Deep pink in colour, this curry makes a stunning addition to a selection of dishes.

INGREDIENTS

350 ml (about 14) small beetroot, washed and trimmed

50 gm ghee (see note)

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 small green chillies, finely chopped

10 fresh curry leaves

3 cm piece pandanus leaf (see note)

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

200 ml coconut milk

1 cinnamon quill

3 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp each ground coriander and chilli powder

1 tsp caster sugar

METHOD

Cut beetroot and stems into 1cm pieces and set aside.

Heat ghee in a saucepan over medium heat, add onion and green chilli and cook until translucent (6-8 minutes). Add curry leaves, pandanus leaf and garlic and cook until fragrant (3 minutes). Add beetroot and remaining ingredients, cover, and simmer over very low heat, stirring occasionally, until tender (30-35 minutes), then serve.