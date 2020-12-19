Peter Kuruvita’s beetroot curry-by Peter Kuruvita.
Source:Gourmettraveller
Deep pink in colour, this curry makes a stunning addition to a selection of dishes.
INGREDIENTS
- 350 ml (about 14) small beetroot, washed and trimmed
- 50 gm ghee (see note)
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 small green chillies, finely chopped
- 10 fresh curry leaves
- 3 cm piece pandanus leaf (see note)
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 200 ml coconut milk
- 1 cinnamon quill
- 3 tsp white vinegar
- 1 tsp each ground coriander and chilli powder
- 1 tsp caster sugar
METHOD
Cut beetroot and stems into 1cm pieces and set aside.
Heat ghee in a saucepan over medium heat, add onion and green chilli and cook until translucent (6-8 minutes). Add curry leaves, pandanus leaf and garlic and cook until fragrant (3 minutes). Add beetroot and remaining ingredients, cover, and simmer over very low heat, stirring occasionally, until tender (30-35 minutes), then serve.
NOTES
Ghee is available from select supermarkets. Pandanus leaves are available fresh or dried from Asian grocers. This recipe is from by Peter Kuruvita (Murdoch Books, $59.95, hbk). In editing these recipes for publication, we have made minor changes to bring them into style.