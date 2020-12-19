Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Peter Kuruvita’s beetroot curry-by Peter Kuruvita.

Source:Gourmettraveller

Deep pink in colour, this curry makes a stunning addition to a selection of dishes.

INGREDIENTS

  • 350 ml (about 14) small beetroot, washed and trimmed
  • 50 gm ghee (see note)
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 small green chillies, finely chopped
  • 10 fresh curry leaves
  • 3 cm piece pandanus leaf (see note)
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 200 ml coconut milk
  • 1 cinnamon quill
  • 3 tsp white vinegar
  • 1 tsp each ground coriander and chilli powder
  • 1 tsp caster sugar

METHOD

Cut beetroot and stems into 1cm pieces and set aside.

Heat ghee in a saucepan over medium heat, add onion and green chilli and cook until translucent (6-8 minutes). Add curry leaves, pandanus leaf and garlic and cook until fragrant (3 minutes). Add beetroot and remaining ingredients, cover, and simmer over very low heat, stirring occasionally, until tender (30-35 minutes), then serve.

NOTES

Ghee is available from select supermarkets. Pandanus leaves are available fresh or dried from Asian grocers. This recipe is from by Peter Kuruvita (Murdoch Books, $59.95, hbk). In editing these recipes for publication, we have made minor changes to bring them into style.

