Pettah Floating Market re-opened with added features



Source:Dailynews

The ‘Floating Market’ in Pettah was re-opened for the public on Wednesday night after a full renovation by the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

A number of new features have been added to the market premises to make it attractive for the public.

The project was carried out under the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The renovated market premises has 103 market stalls. The Government has come up with a plan to carry out the activities of this place properly.