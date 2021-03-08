Planters want security on tea estates – By Sunimalee Dias

Source:Sundaytimes

Sri Lankan tea planters have requested authorities to increase security else they would be compelled to stage a walk-out should they face any kind of violence on the estates as seen in the recent past.

Staging a silent protest in Hatton on Wednesday, the day the Alton Estate case was taken up at the Hatton Courts, planters numbering over 500 participated clearly highlighting the issues they are faced with and the need for security on the plantations.

Ceylon Planters Society President Dayal Kumarage said there are 1200 planters island-wide and that over 500 participated at the protest to show that “we will not tolerate any violence in future”.

He noted that if there is a recurrence of the attacks “then we will walk out” adding that they were situated in an isolated location even on the estates with their families living in Colombo. In the Alton Estate case, the court further remanded the suspects and are said to take up the case again on another date. In this case the Estate Manager and Assistant Manager had allegedly come under attack by the estate workers.

Mr. Kumarage noted that they have requested the President and Prime Minister and the Defence Secretary for a meeting to discuss these matters since they “highly condemn these attacks” and it is they the planters that look after the assets of the country.

In doing so if workers can assault the estate managers then it is a serious issue, he said adding that they want the authorities to provide adequate security and if possible to patrol the estates as well.