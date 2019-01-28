“POWER OUTRAGES” – By Des Kelly

Everyone in Australia KNOWS that, from time to unfortunate time, this Country faces temperatures that soar into the 50 degree mark, making it almost impossible for Humans AND Animals to bear. With the “climate changes” already upon us, (it would take only a complete fool to refute these claims), these very hot spells seem to get worse with each passing year. It is now the end of January, 2019, and the temperature later, today, in Melbourne, Friday the 25th, is forecast to rise to 44 degrees Celsius. Who in hell knows what it will be in 2020 ?. Speaking for myself, as I generally do, it would not matter so much, because, even right now, I am in, what is termed “the departure lounge” & may not have to worry about it. I will be “upstairs” (hopefully), but even then, will be worrying about most of my so-called friends, who, will undoubtedly be in a place where the temperature wil be decidedly hotter.

“Stop beating around the bloody burning bush, and get back to the “subject”, Des”. O.k., o.k., my apologies. Don’t get your unmentionables tied in a knot, men. I will continue.

There is NOTHING we can do about the changes of temperature, Climate change IS making the World warmer,

Icebergs that once sank the Titanic are now melting away, snow, at the apex of mount Everest is rapidly forming into avalanches that roar down the mountain, taking everything with them. The colder weather, again, in my opinion, is always better. One could always wear extra clothing in order to keep warm. Nowadays, nudists are the only ones who are comfortable in the Summer. Nudist beaches have sprung up, everywhere. Once upon a time, they were frowned upon.

Now, however, men and women, both gay & depressed, are taking off their clothes with wild abandon. Women don’t have anything to worry about, but the men, especially after they take a swim in the ocean, have this “shrinkage” problem. They look bad enough, as it is (have a look at George Cotanza of Seinfeld), a really great television series.

Here I go, digressing again, as is my wont. I would like it a lot, if this article of mine could be read by the present Labour Prime Minister of Victoria, Daniel Andrews.

I am under the impression that ALL Victorians would prefer no Power Outrages under any circumstances. If our Premier could spend a few thousand million, he would, (if he wants to stay Premier), on cleaning up many more millions of tons of “Brown Coal” , our main source of energy, and, in so doing, guarantee that there would be NO POWER OUTRAGES, whatsoever, no matter the weather, everyone, including this writer would be ever so grateful.

Mr. Andrews, you are doing a fine job as Premier, but please do get your priorities right. Build up more infrastructure, but, at the same time, all these “buildings” will have to have their Electricity & Gas ON, at all times, not suddenly switched off,

the sick & the elderly could be in all sorts to strife, babies and toddlers may never see the beginning of adult-hood, fauna, of all sorts, would perish, flora would certainly not flourish, so, to end-it, POWER OUTRAGES SHOULD BE OUTLAWED IN THIS COUNTRY. Dark, dirty brown coal is readily available in Australia, clean the bits up a little and you have light brown coal, or dark tan (without Alston), clean coal, not so dangerous in their emission. Build many more wind farms, let these huge “fans” keep Australia & Australians more comfortable. Make Austraila a “cool” Land.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.