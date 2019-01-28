“NEVER MIND THE CHINESE” – By Des Kelly

Far too much attention has been paid recently, on what I would term “The Chinese Connection. China, here, China, there, China, China, everywhere. They already “own” parts of “My Lovely Island Home”, they are in the process of leasing large areas of “My Lovely Island-Continent Home for 99 years, folks, that’s almost for life. Mandarin would indeed be a rather difficult language to master, which brings me to yet another Asian Country, Japan.

Something that I would generally NOT begin my articles for eLanka, with, is “SEX”. However, this is a true story about “JAPANESE SEX”.

AJapanese couple start an argument about how to perform highly erotic sex. What they have experienced so far has become positively mundane.

HUSBAND :- ” SUKITAKI, MOJITAKA!!.

WIFE REPLIES :- “KOWANINI!, MOWI JANAKPA!”

HUSBAND (ANGRILY):- “TOKA A ANJI RODI ROWMI!!”

WIFE (ON HER KNEES, LITERALLY BEGGING HER MAN)

“MIMINAKOUNDINDA TINKOWJI!!”

HUSBAND (NOW, SHOUTING ANGRILY, NOSTRILS FLARING):-“NA MUAOU KINA TIM KOUJI!!”

I cannot believe that you sat there, trying to read this. You & I both know that YOU do not know any Japanese. You’ll read ANYTHING, as long as it is about “Sex”. Sometimes, I worry about you, folks.

You are in need of serious help, and so am I, come to think of it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.