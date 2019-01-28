“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – “RAYS OF THE MOON” By Des Kelly

” Wasted days”, maybe, but “Wasted nights”?, no way.

When the listening public around the World, first heard this remarkable man Freddy Fender, again, I have to sadly add the words ” the late, great”, because while it seems that all the past Icons of Country Music in America had already passed-on, some of them, much too early, this guy had fast made a name for himself, singing, not only in English, but in Spanish (his mother-tongue).

Before the next teardrop falls, Viya con Dios, Secret love, and many many more great Country-style songs, were the gifts of his love to all his thousands of fans around the Planet. Freddy was certainly another Artiste with a truly individualistic sound. He looked quite different as well. A big mop of unruly black hair that somehow looked good on him, he also played guitar, a vocalist with bands such as the Texas Tornados & Los Super Seven, Freddy Fender or Baldemar Garza Huerta was born in 1937 and died in 2006, at 69 years of age, far too young, for a man of his talent.

In my collection of hundreds of “albums” of my favourite Artistes, I did own several of the Freddy Fender Favourites, & among them were one or two albums of Spanish songs that he recorded. Of course, not knowing the Spanish language, I did not understand what he was singing about, but believe me, folks, you don’t have to understand ANY foreign language to still enjoy the music. Freddy Fender had the ability to “entertain” his audiences in English or Spanish, and, for this, I applaud the man, and when you, my eLanka readers hear him sing in Spanish, I am sure that you will enjoy the songs I have chosen for you, from Freddy Fender, by “The Rays of the moon”(Rayito de luna).

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).–eLanka.