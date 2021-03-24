Deforestation – Written by Princess Angeliquerose

Our objective is to fight against deforestation and the loss of biodiversity by continuing to plant more trees across the globe. The reasoning behind this objective lies in how forests are the number one solution to some of the world’s most pressing environmental problems. To be exact, these problems span from global warming to rising sea levels, to air pollution.

Global warming, and all of its devastating side effects, drastically transform our planet in the worst way imaginable. Higher temperatures result in more severe weather, prompting more frequent natural disasters such as floods, heatwaves and droughts which negatively impact people’s livelihood as well as the strength of the economy. Further, the emission of greenhouse gases reduces our quality of air, aggravated by pollution on an international scale. Moreover, global warming leads to rising sea levels which cause devastating losses to marine life and even water contamination. With all of these horrible consequences, it seems as if global warming is unsolvable, however, trees are the solution.

The world’s forests help to regulate Earth’s atmosphere naturally, providing us with fresh air. Trees accomplish this by moderating the planet’s temperature through the process of respiration. Trees take in CO2 and release oxygen as they breathe, absorbing carbon, which they pull from the atmosphere, creating a cooling effect. Trees also trap pollutants in their leaves, thereby filtering contaminants and producing the clean air necessary for our survival. Therefore, it is abundantly clear that forests serve as our primary line of defence against global warming, and our objective should be to preserve them at all costs. If we plant more trees, preserve existing forests, and gravitate to more sustainable procedures, the future of our planet, and our societies will be both greener and brighter.