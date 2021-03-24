Princess Angeliquerose – The World

The World – Written by Princess Angeliquerose

Neil Armstrong – a NASA Apollo 11 Astronaut and the first man to step on the moon – famously remarked, “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” He inspired all of us to ask the question, “Why the world?”

He also went on to say “it suddenly struck me that the tiny pea, pretty and blue, was the earth. I put my thumb up and blotted out the planet earth. I didn’t feel like a giant. I felt very, very small.”

Our beautiful planet is in jeopardy as humans are causing and dealing with deforestation, ocean acidification and climbing temperatures. However, we know that technology has a role to play in making our planet a more comfortable and sustainable place for humans, nature and the world.

As humans, it seems we will always follow a path of technology. But we must never forget the fragility of the planet on which we live. So, if we must move forward into the future with the hope of creating a better world with clean, renewable energy to lead us on the right path – then we must act now to keep both us and our planet healthy.

The human race has many ingenious inventors quick to adapt to new technologies, so we should have no problem creating new energy and transportation infrastructures, goods made without toxins and carbon emissions and biodegradable plastic substitutes.

As Neil Armstrong said, “Mystery creates wonders and wonder is the basics of man’s desire to understand.” The future is green, and the mystery now is how to preserve our stunning planet for generations to come.