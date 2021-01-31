Raja Museum – tribute to an honored elephant in Asia

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Raja the Maligawa tusker or Maligawa Raja (meaning Raja of Dalada Maligawa – Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy) was the sacred casket bearer of Kandy *Esala Perahera (procession) for over 50 years as well as the sacred casket bearer in the *Randoli Perahera for 37 years. Raja was the most honored and dignified elephant in Asia during his lifetime. Raja (1913 – 1988) was globally renowned for his dignified manners during the procession. Former President J.R. Jayewardene declared Raja as a national treasure in 1986 for his valuable services to the religion (Buddhism) and culture of Sri Lanka, two years before his death at the age of 75.

Raja was respected by the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic during his lifetime as well as after his death. Taxidermy experts preserved the dead animal’s skin and tusks to be similar to the tusker when he was alive. The enormous taxidermied corpse of the majestic animal who adorned Esala Perahera for five decades is displayed in the Raja Museum, located in a small building adjoining the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

When Raja died in 1988, Government of Sri Lanka declared a Day of Mourning to honor the Tusker for his valuable service. A postage stamp was issued on December 12, 1989 in his memory. A thousand rupee note with Raja in the background was also issued by the Government.

Raja Museum is visited by local and foreign tourists who visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. Apart from the taxidermied corpse of Raja, there are photographs of Raja’s life including those of his service to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

According to legends, Raja was born in the jungles in Eravur in Batticaola District approximately in 1913. He had been captured by a group of men headed by Umaru Lebbe Panikkar (Panikkar – a person who has mastered the skill of capturing wild elephants in the eastern parts of Sri Lanka) in November 1925. Tikiribanda Mampitiya *Disawe of Giragama *Walauwa in Kandy had purchased the young elephant (Raja) as well as another young elephant (Skanda, which also participated in Esala Perahera with Raja for many years) with a permit issued by the British Government. The two elephants had been brought by train to *Kadugannawa Railway Station and from there to Giragama Walauwa. The two young elephants had been fostered by an adult female elephant at Giragama Walauwa.

When the two elephants were around 24 years old, Mampitiya Disawe (the owner of the elephants) had ceremonially gifted Raja and Skanda to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic on August 22, 1937 with a deed of transfer of ownership of the two animals. There had been a simple ceremony during the presentation of the two elephants to the Temple. *Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple, T.B Ratwatte and other lay authorities were impressed with the physical requirements of Raja (*Chaddanta caste) with a flat back suitable for carrying the Sacred Relic Casket, pair of magnificent tusks as well as his dignified manners.

Thereafter, the two elephants had been trained as temple elephants and they had participated in the Esala Perahera the same year.

Raja had been internationally acclaimed for his noble behavior and had been admired by Maligawa authorities, Buddhist Priests, Buddhists, local as well as foreign tourists.

Basnayake Nilame – Lay custodian of * devales.