Ran Ayuda Mandapaya – majesty and grandeur of Kandyan Kingdom

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated within the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic of Kandy, Ran Ayuda Mandapaya (Golden Armoury) also known as Ran Avuda Mandapaya is believed to be the place where the crowns and swords of the Kandyan Kings had been designed, moulded and bejeweled during the Kandyan Kingdom.

The building is an epitome of Kandyan architecture, Sri Lanka’s glorious history, culture and civilization.

Ran Ayuda Mandapaya had been constructed in 1592 during the reign of King Wimaladharmasuirya I (1590 – 1604). It had been renovated by King Senarath (1604 to 1635), King Rajasingha II (1629 -1687) and King Wimaladharmasuirya II (1687–1707).

This building had been one of the first buildings that had been adjoined with the Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) Complex. Due to foreign invasions the building had been damaged and during the British Colonial Era, the British have annexed the building to Kandy District Courts Complex.

The building had been neglected for several years. A few years ago, it was renovated by the Housing and Construction Ministry as well as State Engineering Corporation under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology. It had been handed over to Dalada Maligawa by Construction Engineering Services.

After the renovation, the building reflects its former majesty and grandeur with well-polished wood carvings of yesteryear, although some wood carvings had been replaced during the British Colonial Era.

At present, the Media and Special Projects Unit of Dalada Maligawa is housed in the building.

Image courtesy: tripadvisor.com