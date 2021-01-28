RAY PEREIRA – MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Sri Lankan born, Ray Pereira of Maidstone, Vic, was awarded the Medal (OAM) for his services to the Performing Arts as Percussionist, Performer & Composer

Mr Anthony (Ray) PEREIRA, Maidstone VIC 3012 For service to the performing arts as a percussionist, performer and composer.

Music • Percussionist, specialising in West African, Afro Cuban and Sri Lankan rhythms.

Recorded and performed with a range of artists including Paul Kelly, Joe Camilleri, Ross Wilson, Yothu Yindi, Archie Roach, Christine Anu, and Paul Grabowsky.

Composer and Performer, percussion tracks for films such as The Dish (2000), The Talking Drum (2002), Shake Hands With The Devil (2007) and Maalu (2014).

Backing Musician on television for a range of artists including Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham, Billy Thorpe, Isaac Hayes, Ricky Martin, and Chubby Checker. Music Study Tours

Associate Director, (with Ghanian musician Nii Tettey Tetteh), student study tours to Ghana, since 1998.

Facilitator, Study tours to Sri Lanka, (in collaboration with Kanchana Karunaratna and Professor Karunaratna Bandara), since 2013. Instructional Videos

Producer and Performer, The Kusun Sessions, (African Rhythm and Dance instructional videos recorded in Ghana).

Producer and Performer, Afro Lankan Drumming System (rhythm style created by Ray and Sri Lankan drummer Kanchana Karunaratna).

Music – Other • Register of Peers, Music Board, Australia Council for the Arts, many years.

Performer at festivals and concerts in the US, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Ghana, England, Norway, Denmark, Slovenia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and Indonesia.

Financially supports students and musicians in Sri Lanka and Ghana through fundraising efforts in Melbourne and donates his time to support local community events and initiatives in Melbourne’s West. Moreland City Band

Vice-President, current. • Volunteer, Performer and Composer, since, 2009. Teaching

Guest Lecturer, Master Drumming Classes: Monash University; Victorian College of the Arts; Edith Cowan University; Lismore College of Performing Arts; and the Queensland Conservatorium.

Private Teacher, Adult Drumming Classes and African and Cuban rhythm workshops, since 1990.

Music Teacher, Primary Schools, Victoria, current. Awards and recognition includes:

Group Awardee, Bell Award, Best Australian Jazz Group, Way Out West (2009)

Ray Jammimg with Nii Tettey Tetteh in Ghana, West Africa

Ray Pereira is recognised as one of Australia’s premier percussionists. Born in Sri Lanka, Ray is a versatile musician who plays and records with a number of Australia’s leading singers and musicians.

Ray is regarded as an expert in African and Afro Cuban percussion and runs classes in various locations around Melbourne.

ABOUT RAY PEREIRA

Ray’s experience and knowledge has established his reputation as one of Australia’s leading teachers of African and Afro Cuban rhythms and styles.

As a teacher of African and Afro Cuban percussion, and now his new concept Afro Lankan drumming, Ray’s journey has covered continents and decades. He is a current and practising musician who chooses to expand his repertoire and knowledge by continuing to study and play with the best musicians in the world.

Ray has studied extensively in Africa, Cuba, New York and Sri Lanka, with musicians who are regarded by their peers as among the best in the world. Ray continues to travel regularly for performances and to keep expanding his knowledge.

Ray is well respected by traditional master drummers around the world for his performing and teaching styles.