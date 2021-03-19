Recounting ’96 – Remembering Sri Lanka’s greatest cricketing triumph

06:52 PM

We need a basic pathway – Ana Punchihewa

Former Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Ana Punchihewa had to face the disservice of being voted out from the position weeks after the 1996 World Cup, depsite doing much of the hard work behind the scenes to get the team to perform at its optimum.

In an article in our sister paper, the Sunday Times, Punchihewa said Sri Lanka neeed a basic pathway for cricketers if they are to reach the heights of 1996 again. He wrote:

I sincerely hope that we wouldn’t have to wait 25 or 50 more years for another World Cup win. We were on par with other countries back then. We initiated so many things, like appointing a CEO, a foreign coach, and so on. Other countries took a leaf from us and they took over, while we remain the same. Others did the basics right, they made sure plans were followed accordingly and professionally.

On the other hand, our elected cricket boards kept saying ‘why tinkle with the good formula, we won the same thing in the World Cup’. It has been five, 10, 15, 20 years and now 25 years on, we are still saying the same thing. Why change it, we did win a World Cup, they ask. I say yes, we have talented players, but we must have a pathway, also a basic way. We almost got it right in 2007 and 2011.

Coming back to the 1996 structure, I have lost contact with most of the committee members. One of the persons in the committee who helped me a lot was Irvin Jayawardena, who is no more with us. I even spoke to Harendra Dinuwila, one of my Vice Presidents back in 1995/96, few days ago only after 25 years.

04:37 Pm World Cup final centurion Aravinda de Silva had this to say to Channel Nine about his innings that night: It was one of the greatest moments for Sri Lanka as well as for us personally. Winning a World Cup is every cricketer’s dream, so for me, to be able to do that during my career, I am quite pleased to have been part of that, to bring glory to the country as a team. As a team we had gone through a lot so it was special for the entire squad. Aggression is what I normally apply, so I just continued doing that. I didn’t want to change my approach to the game at all. I enjoyed those kinds of games. I was really happy to be exposed to that situation because I enjoy challenges. That was an ideal situation for my kind of performance.

04:07 PM Commenter Srilal De Silva also credits Arjuna Ranatunga’s captaincy for beating the mighty Australians: No one else would have beaten the Aussies of 1996 other than Arjuna. I believe it is Arjuna’s way of ‘Doing Things’ that got ‘Under the Skin’ of the Aussies ,especially of players like Warne , Healy and Mcgrath that made it possible for us to win the battle against Taylor and co. Warne was more concerned about teaching Arjuna a lesson and and so was Healey and probably the whole Aussies 11 and in the process they lost the Larger Picture – to win a Cricket Match. Arjuna, I believe walked more singles in matches against Australia and was always in his own way ‘Needling’ the Aussies. Finally Aussies were being paid back by their own coin.

03:35 PM Chaminda Vaas, one of Sri Lanka’s all-time greatest fast bowlers had this to say about the World Cup final, in an interview with Australia’s Channel 9: When I saw the wicket, I thought it was a 270-280 wicket, but we managed to keep them under 250. We had a long batting line-up, so I thought we could get it. It depended on the openers and the No.3, how they bat out the opening overs. Right throughout the tournament, Sanath (Jayasuriya), Kalu and (Asanka Gurusinha) did their part. We had a belief in each other that we could get it our way in the final. When we were watching the chase, we’re all different. Some people like to sit, there are a few people who are very superstitious, they won’t get up from their seat. Even in the semi-final, Sanath and Kalu had gotten out early so I knew that we could still reach the target. Sanath, Asanka, Roshan and Hashan (Tillakaratne) were the most superstitious. Murali loves to talk, so he never shuts up. Even in that situation, he keeps going and can’t stop. When Arjuna and Aravinda were batting, we knew we had the game won, because there were still lots of overs left and wickets in hand. In that moment, even if Arjuna and Aravinda had gotten out, we had enough back-up.