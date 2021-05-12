REGARDLESS OF YOUR RELIGION, THIS IS AMAZING.

St.Bernadette’s Body after 122 years.

The thing to remember is that the poor sisters of those days were buried in a pine box and in no way embalmed like today.

This is one of the 200+ miracle facts of incorruptible bodies that can only be traced to most of the declared saints of the Roman Catholic Church.

These are the pictures of St. Bernadette who died 122 years ago in Lourdes , France and was buried; her body was only discovered 30 years ago. After church officials decided to examine it, they discovered her body is still fresh until today and if you ever go to Lourdes , France you can see her in the church in Lourdes . Her body isn’t decomposing because during her lifetime, the Mother of Jesus would always appear to her and give messages and advice to all mankind on the right way to live on this earth. Many miracles have taken place in this place of Lourdes and still do until today.

These pictures show her body after 122 years.

Scientists have wondered about this because it defies the laws of nature and instead of expecting a foul smell of a dead body, a fragrance of flowers can be experienced when the glass of coffin is opened. Some say they experience the fragrance by just going near the coffin. You can visit the Church of Lourdes , France to verify yourself the authenticity of this truly wonderful experience and see for yourself a living miracle of our times.

“What we are is God’s gift to us. What we become is our gift to God.”