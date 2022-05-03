Relief appeal for the people of Sri Lanka WE ARE ONE Saturday 28th May 2022 3:00pm
Here is a flyer about a service of solidarity for Sri Lanka to be held on Saturday the 28th May at Noble Park Uniting Church at 3pm.
You are invited to join us.
Please also convey the news to your networks.
Rev. Ebenezer Joseph, President of the Methodist Church in Sri Lanka will speak via Video at the service.
Saturday 28th May 2022
3:00pm
St Columba
‘
s Uniting Church
2-12 Joy Parade, Noble Park VIC
A communityafternoonisbeingheldtoraisefunds for thepeopleof
Sri Lanka,andyouareinvitedtojoininsupportingthisappeal
Alldonations collectedduringtheservice willbesent tothereliefprogram runbythe
MethodistChurchofSri Lanka
Contacts:Yvonne 0407588512, Sathi 0400248347, Maheshini 0435175898