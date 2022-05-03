Relief appeal for the people of Sri Lanka WE ARE ONE Saturday 28th May 2022 3:00pm

Here is a flyer about a service of solidarity for Sri Lanka to be held on Saturday the 28th May at Noble Park Uniting Church at 3pm.

You are invited to join us.

Please also convey the news to your networks.

Rev. Ebenezer Joseph, President of the Methodist Church in Sri Lanka will speak via Video at the service.