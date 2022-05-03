Strathfield Rotary Club Charity Ball will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022

The ball will be held at the prestigious Le Montage Function Centre. The venue sponsorship partner will be Navarra Venues.

The event will be presented in association with our music partner, Platinum Vocal Studio. Platinum Harmony is an award-winning music group.

The ball will be a major fundraiser for this Rotary year. Tickets are $150.00 per person (which includes welcome champagne, a three-course meal, beverages, entertainment and surprises!).

All proceeds will be donated to The Rotary Foundation and charities associated with club projects.

Charity Ball Fundraising Projects and Beneficiaries

-Food for the Homeless Program, working closely with “Parish Pantry” Burwood, Burwood Charity Shop and St. Merkorious Charity

-“Mind Your Health Program,” a social media campaign connecting the public and mental health service providers

-Education and empowerment of the indigenous community, partnering with Tribal Warriors, Redfern

-Local Community Programs for School Children, the Homeless, Hospitals, etc.

-Rotary International humanitarian projects in India, Sri Lanka, and Colombia collaboration with the Rotary Foundation.

Sunday May 29 , 2022

Live Band & Entertainment