Remembering cricketing great, P.I. (Ian) Pieris (1955)

Source: Queen’s College, Cambridge University Website

Ian Pieris (1955), the former international cricketer and President of Sri Lankan Cricket, has died aged 82 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Ian came up to Queens’ from St Thomas’s College to read Economics and won his Blue in a very strong era for Cambridge University cricket. He was President of SLC on two occasions and represented his country with great pride and passion.

His best contribution for his country was as a batsman at No. 11, when he scored 46 not out in an entertaining last-wicket partnership of 110 in 53 minutes with Neil Chanmugam in an unofficial Test against West Indies at the P. Sara Oval in March 1967.

Photo Caption: Cambridge University XI

Ian is in the back row, second from the right, of this photograph: the1957 Blues XI. It also features two other Queens’ students: the late Gamini Goonesena (1953 – next to Ted Dexter) who captained the team, and Geoff Cook (1955).