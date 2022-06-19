REPEATS THAT BEAR REPEATING – by Des Kelly
Thank you, Keith Bennett. I would not prefer to reiterate what you have repeated, so here goes :–
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.
Before our time .
Camping out in 1918.
At least this one won’t be quite as dangerous as the old single wheeled models. Look in the trailer over the back wheel. They have their baby in there!
This was the approved way to change the street lamps in 1910. Cool!
A single Paddy Wagon. Never knew they had such a vehicle! This is way cool.
Here is an early motorhome, built in 1926.
This is a travel tent accessory built in 1910.
These are vintage treadmills in the 1920’s.
This is a 1920’s refrigerator. Only the elite could afford such a thing, and most still had the old ice boxes.
A hair dryer in the 1920 Salon. What a contraption!
Chester E. MacDuffee next to his newly patented, 250 kilo diving suit, 1911
A postcard from the 1800’s advertising a knife throwing act with the traveling circus.
A Strongwoman balances a piano and the pianist on her chest. 1920
London, in the 1920’s, this was a telephone engineer. What a job!