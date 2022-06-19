eLanka Newsletter – 19th June 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
“Country Medley”- by Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022
A Magical Blue Sapphire to Conserve the Majestic Sperm Whale
Blue Ocean Group Stands Tall During Challenging Times
TALK OF THE TOWN – by Charles Schokman
Why You Must Visit Sri Lanka Now by Brightsun
Grow More Food – Oscar E V Fernando
Kangaroo flop at Pallekelle – Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sports editor)
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
“FISHING FOR COMPLIMENTS” – by Des Kelly
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 110 16 06 2022
Health & Views June 1st issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake
Rose quartz mountain range – largest in Asia By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AI in self-driving cars – By Aditya Abeysinghe
KALA KEERTHI DHARMASIRI BANDARANAYAKE : RENOWNED FILM ACTOR, PLAYWRITER, DIRECTOR, DRAMATIST, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER OF FILMS AT PINNACLE OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu
May Day Worldwide? The Energy Crisis in Australia Today-by Michael Roberts
Noel News
SUNDAY CHOICE – My wish for you today
“THIS WANTING YOU” – by Des Kelly
VACD Australia June 2022 Newsletter
As Sri Lanka’s economic crisis worsens, Australians are desperate to get family over for ‘a bit of relief’ – By Annika Burgess
Rizan Rizvi,Australia ,Department of Home Affairs , Tamil community
The threefold refuge in Buddhism-By Justice Chandradasa Nanayakkara
Australian cricketer enters record books with 309 off 140 balls
Official report on UL504 filed, report confirms possible collision avoided
Frankie Valli & 4Seasons Live At Pike’s Peak Centre Colorado Springs – by Patrick Ranasinghe
SRI LANKAN Artist TONY HOPMAN – by PETER de NIESE
MELBOURNE CHAPTER CEYLON SOCIETY OF AUSTRALIA
Gazette to be issued lifting English colonial era ban – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama
100% Organic Nutritious Vegetables from Your Garden To Your Home
German POWs in Britain: 1945 Onwards-by Michael Roberts
Invest 10 Minutes A Day for Your Future – Oprah Winfrey Motivational Speech
Some Street names in Colombo OLD and NEW – By Hemal Gurusinghe
Neil Diamond Hello Again with Carol Burnett & Stevie Wonder – by Patrick Ranasinghe
SRI LANKA CAN BOUNCE BACK QUICKLY, IF POLITICIANS WOULD ALLOW – by N.S.Venkataraman
“Anglo-Ceylonese”: A Missing Dimension in British Ceylon – By Michael Roberts
Obituary Notices June
