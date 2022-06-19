Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 19th June 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 19th June 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Jun 19, 2022 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , ,

eLanka Newsletter – 19th June 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“Country Medley”- by Des Kelly

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022

A Magical Blue Sapphire to Conserve the Majestic Sperm Whale

Blue Ocean Group Stands Tall During Challenging Times

TALK OF THE TOWN – by Charles Schokman

Why You Must Visit Sri Lanka Now by Brightsun

Grow More Food – Oscar E V Fernando

Kangaroo flop at Pallekelle – Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sports editor)

School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up

“FISHING FOR COMPLIMENTS” – by Des Kelly

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 110 16 06 2022

Health & Views June 1st issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Health & Views June 1st issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Rose quartz mountain range – largest in Asia By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AI in self-driving cars – By Aditya Abeysinghe

KALA KEERTHI DHARMASIRI BANDARANAYAKE : RENOWNED FILM ACTOR, PLAYWRITER, DIRECTOR, DRAMATIST, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER OF FILMS AT PINNACLE OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu

May Day Worldwide? The Energy Crisis in Australia Today-by Michael Roberts

Noel News

SUNDAY CHOICE – My wish for you today

“THIS WANTING YOU” – by Des Kelly

VACD Australia June 2022 Newsletter

As Sri Lanka’s economic crisis worsens, Australians are desperate to get family over for ‘a bit of relief’ – By Annika Burgess

Rizan Rizvi,Australia ,Department of Home Affairs , Tamil community

The threefold refuge in Buddhism-By Justice Chandradasa Nanayakkara

Australian cricketer enters record books with 309 off 140 balls

Official report on UL504 filed, report confirms possible collision avoided

Frankie Valli & 4Seasons Live At Pike’s Peak Centre Colorado Springs – by Patrick Ranasinghe

SRI LANKAN Artist TONY HOPMAN – by PETER de NIESE

MELBOURNE CHAPTER CEYLON SOCIETY OF AUSTRALIA

Gazette to be issued lifting English colonial era ban – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama

100% Organic Nutritious Vegetables from Your Garden To Your Home

German POWs in Britain: 1945 Onwards-by Michael Roberts

Invest 10 Minutes A Day for Your Future – Oprah Winfrey Motivational Speech

Some Street names in Colombo OLD and NEW – By Hemal Gurusinghe

Neil Diamond Hello Again with Carol Burnett & Stevie Wonder – by Patrick Ranasinghe

SRI LANKA CAN BOUNCE BACK QUICKLY, IF POLITICIANS WOULD ALLOW – by N.S.Venkataraman

“Anglo-Ceylonese”: A Missing Dimension in British Ceylon – By Michael Roberts

Obituary Notices June

Click below for events

elanka.com.au

Comments are closed.