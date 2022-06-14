Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Some Street names in Colombo OLD and NEW – By Hemal Gurusinghe

Some Street names in Colombo OLD and NEW – By Hemal Gurusinghe

For those who grew up in a different era and left Sri Lanka long ago, will now be lost if they were to find directions in Colombo by their current street names. Politicians made a great deal about changing street names.  Perhaps to display their “Nationalism”, maybe an easy con to fool the people.

This mania of changing street names happens all the time and everywhere.  London changed streets named after colonial characters whose reputations are now in question.  The irony is that it is Saddiq Khan, the Mayor of London, who is presiding over these changes in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests. 

Unlike Colombo, New Delhi (and other state capitols) renamed their colonial era street names after internationally famous people, like Nelson Mandela.  In Colombo, one hardly knows some of the characters whose names adorn streets.

Kandy is a special case.  Before the colonial era, streets in Kandy had local names.  The British changed them in “honour” of their leaders.  Post independence, many street names were changed back to the pre-colonial era names.

 

Street Names In Colombo

Old Name New Name
Albion road Sri Dharmarama Road
Armour Street Sri Sumanatiss Mawatha
Barber Street Maha Vidyalaya Mawatha
Baillie Street Mudalige Mawatha
Baseline road Dr. Danister De Silva Mawatha
Bloemendhal Road K.Cyril C.Perera Mawatha
Brownrigg Road Keppetipola Road
Bullers Road Bauddhaloka Mawatha
Campbell Place Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha
Chekku Street Sri Kathiresan Street
Church Street Sir Mohomed Macan Marker Mawatha
Cotta Road Dr.N.M. Perera Mawatha
Darley Road T.B. Jayah Mawatha
Deans Road Ven. Baddegama Wimalawansa Thera Mawatha
Dematagoda Road Sri Vajiragnana Mawatha
Drieberg’s Avenue Jayantha Weerasekara Mawatha
Duplication Road R.A.De Mel Mawatha
Edinburgh Crescent Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha
Flower Road Sir Ernest De Silva Mawatha
Forbes Road Devanampiyatissa Mawatha
General’s lake Road Sir James Peiris Mawatha
Green Path Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha
Green Street Sangamitta Mawatha
Greenland Road Isipathana Mawatha
High Street W.A. Silva Mawatha
Jampettah Street K.B. Kristie Perera Mawatha
Kanatta Road Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayaka Mawatha
Kochchikade Street St.Anthony’s Mawatha
Korteboam Street Srimath Ramanathan Mawatha
Lake Road Baladaksa Mawatha
McCallum Road D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha
McCarthy Road Wijerama Mawatha
Narahenpita Road Elvitigala Mawatha
Norris Road Olcott Mawatha
Parsons Road Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
Prince Street Sir baron Jayathilaka Mawatha
Queens Street Janadhipathi Mawatha
Reclamation Road N.H.M. Abdul Cadar Mawatha
Regent Street E.W. Perera Mawatha
Rifle Street Justice Akbar Mawatha
Shorts Road Kumaran Ratnam Road
Silversmith Street Srimath Bandaranaike Mawatha
Skinners Road North George R.De Silva Mawatha
Thurstan Road Cumarathunga Munudasa Mawatha
Torrington Place Independence Avenue
Turret Road Srimath Anagarika Dharmapala Mawatha
Union Place Dr. Colvin R. De Silva Mawatha
Wall Street St. Benedict’s Street
Wolfendhal Street Sir Ratnajothi Saravanamuttu Mawatha

