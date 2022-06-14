Some Street names in Colombo OLD and NEW – By Hemal Gurusinghe
For those who grew up in a different era and left Sri Lanka long ago, will now be lost if they were to find directions in Colombo by their current street names. Politicians made a great deal about changing street names. Perhaps to display their “Nationalism”, maybe an easy con to fool the people.
This mania of changing street names happens all the time and everywhere. London changed streets named after colonial characters whose reputations are now in question. The irony is that it is Saddiq Khan, the Mayor of London, who is presiding over these changes in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests.
Unlike Colombo, New Delhi (and other state capitols) renamed their colonial era street names after internationally famous people, like Nelson Mandela. In Colombo, one hardly knows some of the characters whose names adorn streets.
Kandy is a special case. Before the colonial era, streets in Kandy had local names. The British changed them in “honour” of their leaders. Post independence, many street names were changed back to the pre-colonial era names.
Street Names In Colombo
|Old Name
|New Name
|Albion road
|Sri Dharmarama Road
|Armour Street
|Sri Sumanatiss Mawatha
|Barber Street
|Maha Vidyalaya Mawatha
|Baillie Street
|Mudalige Mawatha
|Baseline road
|Dr. Danister De Silva Mawatha
|Bloemendhal Road
|K.Cyril C.Perera Mawatha
|Brownrigg Road
|Keppetipola Road
|Bullers Road
|Bauddhaloka Mawatha
|Campbell Place
|Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha
|Chekku Street
|Sri Kathiresan Street
|Church Street
|Sir Mohomed Macan Marker Mawatha
|Cotta Road
|Dr.N.M. Perera Mawatha
|Darley Road
|T.B. Jayah Mawatha
|Deans Road
|Ven. Baddegama Wimalawansa Thera Mawatha
|Dematagoda Road
|Sri Vajiragnana Mawatha
|Drieberg’s Avenue
|Jayantha Weerasekara Mawatha
|Duplication Road
|R.A.De Mel Mawatha
|Edinburgh Crescent
|Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha
|Flower Road
|Sir Ernest De Silva Mawatha
|Forbes Road
|Devanampiyatissa Mawatha
|General’s lake Road
|Sir James Peiris Mawatha
|Green Path
|Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha
|Green Street
|Sangamitta Mawatha
|Greenland Road
|Isipathana Mawatha
|High Street
|W.A. Silva Mawatha
|Jampettah Street
|K.B. Kristie Perera Mawatha
|Kanatta Road
|Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayaka Mawatha
|Kochchikade Street
|St.Anthony’s Mawatha
|Korteboam Street
|Srimath Ramanathan Mawatha
|Lake Road
|Baladaksa Mawatha
|McCallum Road
|D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha
|McCarthy Road
|Wijerama Mawatha
|Narahenpita Road
|Elvitigala Mawatha
|Norris Road
|Olcott Mawatha
|Parsons Road
|Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha
|Prince Street
|Sir baron Jayathilaka Mawatha
|Queens Street
|Janadhipathi Mawatha
|Reclamation Road
|N.H.M. Abdul Cadar Mawatha
|Regent Street
|E.W. Perera Mawatha
|Rifle Street
|Justice Akbar Mawatha
|Shorts Road
|Kumaran Ratnam Road
|Silversmith Street
|Srimath Bandaranaike Mawatha
|Skinners Road North
|George R.De Silva Mawatha
|Thurstan Road
|Cumarathunga Munudasa Mawatha
|Torrington Place
|Independence Avenue
|Turret Road
|Srimath Anagarika Dharmapala Mawatha
|Union Place
|Dr. Colvin R. De Silva Mawatha
|Wall Street
|St. Benedict’s Street
|Wolfendhal Street
|Sir Ratnajothi Saravanamuttu Mawatha